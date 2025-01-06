 Skip navigation
Bears request interview with Cardinals OC Drew Petzing

  
Published January 6, 2025 10:58 AM

Cardinals offensive coordinator Drew Petzing may be in the mix for the head coaching job in Chicago.

According to multiple reports, the Bears have requested an interview with Petzing for the vacancy they created when they fired Matt Eberflus during the regular season.

Petzing just completed his second season running the offense in Arizona. The team made major strides in terms of both total yards and points scored with quarterback Kyler Murray available for the entire year, but a 2-5 close to the year meant that the Cardinals fell short of advancing to the postseason.

With the Cardinals done playing, Petzing will be available to speak with the Bears and any other interested teams later this week.