nbc_pft_goffgrowth_250404.jpg
How will Goff continue to grow without Johnson?
nbc_pft_packersproposal_250404.jpg
GB reportedly is adjusting tush push ban proposal
nbc_pft_treymcbride_250404.jpg
Cardinals sign McBride to four-year extension

Dan Campbell on Aaron Glenn: If he can’t turn the Jets around, nobody can

  
Published April 4, 2025 12:24 PM

Aaron Glenn is the head coach who can finally win with the Jets, according to his old boss.

Lions head coach Dan Campbell said Glenn, who was Campbell’s defensive coordinator in Detroit, said that Glenn has everything it takes to be a successful NFL head coach.

“As long as he’s got the support, A.G. will turn that thing around,” Campbell said. “There’s no question. He’s an unbelievable leader and he’s an even better person. He’s the type of guy who makes people rally around him and do things to help him have success. So he is going to bring the right type of people around him. He’s already done that with the coaches and he’ll bring the right kind of players. Look, if he can’t, nobody can, that’s my opinion.”

The Jets have had nine consecutive losing seasons and haven’t been to the playoffs since 2010. At times it has felt like no one can turn them around. The Jets have to hope Campbell is correct that Glenn is the one who can do it.