Steelers hosted QB Jaxson Dart for pre-draft visit on Friday

The Steelers are still waiting to see if Aaron Rodgers will end up signing with them for the 2025 season. But on Friday, they brought a potential quarterback of the future into their building.

According to multiple reports, former Ole Miss quarterback Jaxson Dart was among the team’s top 30 pre-draft visits today.

Dart, 21, is considered to be among this year’s top prospects at quarterback. The Steelers have the No. 21 overall pick in the first round but traded their second-round pick at No. 52 overall to the Seahawks as part of the deal for receiver DK Metcalf.

While there was one report head coach Mike Tomlin was not slated to be at the team facility on Friday, Steelers senior director of communications Burt Lauten shot that down as inaccurate.

In addition to Dart, the Steelers hosted Iowa State receiver Jaylin Noel, Oregon defensive lineman Jamaree Caldwell, and South Carolina safety Nick Emmanwori for top-30 visits on Friday.