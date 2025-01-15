 Skip navigation
Cowboys are expected to interview former Jets coach Robert Saleh

  
Published January 15, 2025 11:35 AM

The NFL is the ultimate reality show. And the Cowboys are the NFL’s ultimate reality show.

Episode One for 2025: What happens with Mike McCarthy? Episode Two: Prime Time!

Episode Three: The search begins.

Via Ian Rapoport of NFL Media, the Cowboys are expected to interview former Jets coach Robert Saleh.

It’s the first official name to emerge in the search for the successor to McCarthy.

And there likely will be more than a few interviews by the Cowboys, if only to make the reality show last for as many episodes as possible.

The Saleh interview also counts as the first of two required in-person interviews with minority candidates. Twenty-two years ago, the Cowboys sparked a change in the then-new Rooney Rule by conducting a perfunctory phone interview with Dennis Green, before inevitably hiring Bill Parcells. The league later changed the rule to require the interviews to happen with both sides in the same room.

Saleh is on the radar screen of the Jaguars and Raiders. He’s also expected to be in the mix for multiple defensive coordinator positions.