Will Campbell the betting favorite to go No. 4 overall in 2025 NFL draft

LSU offensive tackle Will Campbell has emerged as the betting favorite to be the fourth overall pick in the 2025 NFL draft.

Campbell is now a -155 favoite to be taken with the fourth overall pick. The betting odds have Miami quarterback Cam Ward an overwhelming favorite to go first overall, Colorado wide receiver/cornerback Travis Hunter favored to go second, and Penn State pass rusher Abdul Carter favored to go third.

The Patriots own the fourth overall pick and are looking to bolster the offensive line to protect last year’s first-round pick, quarterback Drake Maye.

If Campbell doesn’t go fourth overall, the next-shortest odds belong to Missouri offensive tackle Armand Membou at +450, Georgia pass rusher Jalon Walker at +600, and Carter dropping to fourth overall, also at +600. A long shot is Michigan defensive lineman Mason Graham at +1100.