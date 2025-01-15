Jets complete interview with Bills assistant G.M. Brian Gaine

The Jets completed an interview with Brian Gaine for their General Manager position, the team announced Tuesday night.

Gaine, in his second stint in Buffalo, currently serves as the Bills’ assistant G.M. He returned to Buffalo in 2019 in the role of senior personnel adviser, a position he held for three seasons before a promotion.

Gaine has G.M. experience, having held the post with the Texans in 2018-19.

Gaine started his scouting career with the Jets from 1999-04 before moving to the Cowboys as their assistant director of pro scouting from 2005-07. He also held the positions of assistant director of player personnel (2008-10), director of player personnel (2011) and assistant G.M. (2012-13) with the Dolphins.

The Jets also have interviewed or requested an interview with Chiefs assistant G.M. Mike Borgonzi, Bengals senior personnel executive Trey Brown, former Falcons G.M. Thomas Dimitroff, Rams senior personnel director Ray Farmer, Buccaneers assistant G.M. Mike Greenberg, former Colts G.M. Ryan Grigson, Eagles assistant G.M. Alec Halaby, Broncos assistant G.M. Darren Mougey, Senior Bowl executive Jim Nagy, Commanders assistant G.M. Lance Newmark, ESPN analyst Louis Riddick, former Titans G.M. Jon Robinson, Lions special assistant to the president, CEO and chairperson Chris Spielman and Packers vice president of player personnel Jon-Eric Sullivan.