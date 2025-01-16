 Skip navigation
Patriots 23, Bills 16: Patriots win final game and lose out on No. 1 draft pick as Jerod Mayo is fired
2025 NFL head coach and General Manager change tracker
NFC Wild Card Playoffs: Minnesota Vikings v Los Angeles Rams
Cooper Kupp uses prayer to cope with reduced role
NFL: Detroit Lions at Chicago Bears
Talk of Raiders hiring Ben Johnson intensifies
Kellen Moore scheduled to interview with Jaguars on Friday, Saints on Saturday

  
Published January 16, 2025 11:46 AM

The Cowboys want to interview Eagles offensive coordinator Kellen Moore for their head coaching vacancy, but they’ll have to find a spot in his schedule to get it done before Moore’s team hosts the Rams on Sunday.

Albert Breer of SI.com reports that Moore is currently scheduled to interview with the Jaguars on Friday and the Saints on Saturday. Those interviews will take place remotely as would any interview with the Cowboys.

If the Cowboys can’t get something on the schedule before the Eagles play the Rams, NFL rules mandate that they will have to wait until the Eagles are eliminated from the playoffs to have a first interview with their former offensive coordinator.

Given the history between Moore and Cowboys owner Jerry Jones, a first interview may be little more than a formality so squeezing one in might be more possible in this case than it would be in other situations.