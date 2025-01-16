Kellen Moore scheduled to interview with Jaguars on Friday, Saints on Saturday

The Cowboys want to interview Eagles offensive coordinator Kellen Moore for their head coaching vacancy, but they’ll have to find a spot in his schedule to get it done before Moore’s team hosts the Rams on Sunday.

Albert Breer of SI.com reports that Moore is currently scheduled to interview with the Jaguars on Friday and the Saints on Saturday. Those interviews will take place remotely as would any interview with the Cowboys.

If the Cowboys can’t get something on the schedule before the Eagles play the Rams, NFL rules mandate that they will have to wait until the Eagles are eliminated from the playoffs to have a first interview with their former offensive coordinator.

Given the history between Moore and Cowboys owner Jerry Jones, a first interview may be little more than a formality so squeezing one in might be more possible in this case than it would be in other situations.