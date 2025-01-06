Jets request interview with Josh McCown for head coach

The Jets and Josh McCown could be headed for a reunion.

Per Adam Schefter of ESPN, the Jets have put in a request to interview McCown for their head coaching vacancy.

McCown, 45, is in his first year as Vikings quarterbacks coach after serving in that role for the Panthers last season.

A longtime quarterback, McCown played two seasons for the Jets in 2017 and 2018. He compiled a 5-11 record as a starter for the club, throwing for 3,465 yards with 19 touchdowns and 13 interceptions.

A third-round pick in 2002, McCown appeared in 102 games with 76 starts for the Cardinals, Lions, Raiders, Panthers, Bears, Buccaneers, Browns, Jets, and Eagles in his long career.

McCown was rumored to be in the mix for the Texans head coaching job a couple of years ago but to that point did not have any coaching experience. Now that he’s served on an NFL staff for two seasons, that has changed. McCown has also done a nice job of developing Sam Darnold — who he shared a QBs room with as a player on the Jets in 2018.