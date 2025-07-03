Vikings continue diversity summit, despite NFL scrapping “accelerator” program for May 2025

The NFL seems to be tiptoeing through a political minefield, when it comes to coexisting with the current administration. The Vikings are exercising no such discretion, as it relates to one specific sticking point for the upper reaches of the executive branch.

Via Andrew Krammer of the Minneapolis Star Tribune, the Vikings conducted their fourth annual diversity summit in June.

Assistant head coach Mike Pettine oversaw the three-day event. He said there was “never any doubt” that it would continue.

Minnesota’s program “focuses on exposure and preparation for entry-level NFL jobs and fosters networking, despite diversity, equity and inclusion efforts being rolled back nationwide.”

The league canceled its annual accelerator program, which would have been held at the ownership meetings in May. When the issue came to light only a week before the accelerator was due to happen, the league characterized it merely as a postponement.

It’s a sensitive point for the league, based particularly on multiple answers given by Commissioner Roger Goodell to questions on the topic when he met with reporters to cap the May 2025 meetings.

For example, Goodell interrupted a question that referred to the situation as a “cancellation” to say this: “It’s not a cancellation. We established that we’re doing this in 2026.” Also, when asked if he was concerned about the optics of the situation given the current political climate, Goodell said this: “I’d be concerned about being reported correctly in the context of we had the accelerator program earlier this year. We’re committing to do it again next year. So there’s no miscommunication on what our intention is. We are very focused on continuing our efforts in this area. We believe it’s been helpful in identifying talent, helping great talent develop. That’s what our focus has been. That’s what our focus will continue to be.”

Diversity, equity, and inclusion generally are under attack. The league has insisted that it is not softening its commitment to those goals. And while the cancellation of the May 2025 accelerator program contradicts that claim, the Vikings’ diversity summit shows that not everyone is treading lightly.

At a time when it seems like many are running scared, on an assortment of issues, we’ll say this: Good for the Vikings.