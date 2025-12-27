 Skip navigation
nbc_pft_dkmetcalfV2_251226.jpg
Where things stand with Metcalf-Lions fan incident
nbc_pft_commanderscowboysV2_251226.jpg
Pickens, Samuel's futures loom large for DAL, WAS
nbc_pft_lionsvikingsV2_251226.jpg
Lions have 'long way to go' after missing playoffs

Patriots try to finish third 8-0 road record in team history

  
Published December 27, 2025 09:08 AM

Last Sunday night’s comeback from an 11-point fourth-quarter deficit at Baltimore helped keep the Patriots alone atop the AFC East, and in the mix for the top seed in the AFC. It also preserved their run at something they’ve only done twice before.

With a win on Sunday at the Jets, the Patriots will finish the regular season with an 8-0 record on the road.

Via NBC Sports research, the Patriots have done it twice before — in 2007 and 2016. Both years, they made it to the Super Bowl.

That said, the road schedule has hardly been daunting. But no NFL team hand picks its slate of games. They just play them.

The ultimate road test for the Patriots will come if they have to face the Broncos in Denver. During the Belichick-led heyday the Patriots were 0-3 in the playoffs at Mile High Stadium.