Klint Kubiak to have second interview with Cardinals

The Raiders aren’t the only team that will have a second interview with Seahawks offensive coordinator Klint Kubiak.

Ian Rapoport of NFL Media reports that Kubiak will have a second interview with the Cardinals in addition to the Raiders. Kubiak is expected to land one of the two remaining openings.

Broncos pass game coordinator/quarterbacks coach Davis Webb withdrew his name from consideration for the Raiders’ head coaching job earlier today.

Kubiak is in his first season as the offensive coordinator for the Seahawks, after one season as offensive coordinator with the Saints.

He served as the offensive passing game specialist for the 49ers in 2023, after spending the 2022 season as the offensive passing game coordinator/quarterbacks coach for the Broncos.

Kubiak was with the Vikings for two different stints in three different jobs. He was Minnesota’s offensive coordinator in 2021, quarterbacks coach in 2019-20 and began his NFL career in 2013-14 as quality control/assistant wide receivers coach. From 2016-18, he was the Broncos’ offensive assistant/quarterbacks coach.