Saints complete interview with Aaron Glenn

Lions defensive coordinator Aaron Glenn has finished another interview for a head coaching position.

The Saints announced the completion of their interview with Glenn on Friday afternoon. Glenn interviewed with the Jets on Thursday and is set to meet with the Raiders, Jaguars, and Bears as well.

All of those interviews will be held remotely and Glenn will be able to have a second, in-person interview later in the process.

Glenn was on the Saints’ staff for five years as their defensive backs coach before moving to his current position in 2021. He also played the final four games of his career for New Orleans in 2008.