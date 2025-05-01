Eagles decline Kenyon Green’s fifth-year option

The Eagles only made one first-round pick in 2022, but they wound up with three decisions to make about fifth-year options this offseason.

Defensive tackle Jordan Davis was the player they picked and they later made trades for wide receiver Jahan Dotson and guard Kenyon Green. We learned this week that Davis had his option exercised, but neither of the other players are in the same position.

Word of the Dotson decision came last week and NFL Media reports on Thursday that Green’s option will be declined as well. The option would have guaranteed Green $16.685 million.

Green was acquired in March in a trade with the Texans that sent safety C.J. Gardner-Johnson to Houston. He missed the 2023 season with a shoulder injury and missed time with injury last season as well. He has started 23 games when healthy, but ended last season on the bench and that makes the Eagles’ decision a fairly unsurprising one.