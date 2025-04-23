 Skip navigation
Report: Eagles decline WR Jahan Dotson’s fifth-year option

  
Published April 23, 2025 07:42 PM

The Eagles are declining the fifth-year option on wide receiver Jahan Dotson’s contract for 2026, Jordan Schultz of Fox Sports reports.

The move is not a surprise given Dotson’s lack of production last season in his first season with the Eagles.

The team’s No. 3 receiver, who had 19 catches for 216 yards in 2024, would have received a fully guaranteed $16.8 million.

He now is scheduled for free agency in 2026.

The Eagles acquired Dotson and a 2025 fifth-round pick from the Commanders for a 2025 third-round pick and two 2025 seventh-round picks. Washington used the third-rounder and one of the seventh-rounders in the trade with the Texans to acquire left tackle Laremy Tunsil this offseason.

Dotson made three catches for 53 yards and a touchdown in four postseason games for the Eagles in their championship run.