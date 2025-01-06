 Skip navigation
Saints request interview with Eagles OC Kellen Moore

  
Eagles offensive coordinator Kellen Moore is on the list of coaches the Saints would like to talk to in their search for a new head coach.

There are multiple reports that the Saints have requested an interview with Moore. The Saints fired Dennis Allen during the season and Darren Rizzi closed out the year as the interim head coach.

Moore joined the Eagles this year after a one-year stint running the offense for the Chargers. The Eagles were seventh in the league in points scored while going 14-3 and winning the NFC East.

Moore also helped the Cowboys win an NFC East title during his four years as their offensive coordinator. His work has earned him other head coaching interviews, but he’s never landed a top job.