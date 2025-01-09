Jets complete interview with Chiefs assistant G.M. Mike Borgonzi

The Jets completed an interview with Chiefs assistant general manager Mike Borgonzi for the team’s vacant G.M. position, the Jets announced Wednesday.

Borgonzi supervises and directs the Chiefs’ college and professional scouting operations while supporting and advising General Manager Brett Veach with the club’s roster management and player acquisition. Borgonzi has helped assemble three Super Bowl championship teams.

He joined the Chiefs in 2009 as an administrator of college scouting before promotions to manager of football operations (2010), pro scout (2011-12), assistant director of pro scouting (2013-14), director of player personnel (2015-17) and director of football operations (2018-20). He has served as the assistant G.M. since ’21.

Jets chairman Woody Johnson is leading the searches for a General Manager and head coach. He hired The 33rd Team in a support role to help identify and vet candidates in addition to coordinating interviews.

The Jets previously interviewed former Falcons G.M. Thomas Dimitroff, former Titans G.M. Jon Robinson, Senior Bowl executive Jim Nagy, ESPN analyst Louis Riddick and Eagles assistant G.M. Alec Halaby for the job. They have requested to interview Bengals senior personnel executive Trey Brown, Lions executive Chris Spielman, Buccaneers assistant G.M. Mike Greenberg and Packers vice president of player personnel Jon-Eric Sullivan.