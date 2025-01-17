Ron Rivera interviews with Raiders

Ron Rivera’s name is in the mix for another head coaching opening.

Albert Breer of SI.com reports that Rivera is interviewing with the Raiders on Friday. He has also interviewed with the Jets and the Bears since those teams dispatched their previous head coaches.

Speculation has linked the Raiders to Lions offensive coordinator Ben Johnson, but they can’t move forward with a hire until the Lions are finished playing so the search process hasn’t wrapped up at this point.

Rivera was fired as the Commanders coach after the 2023 season and he has a career record of 102-103-2 in Washington and Carolina.