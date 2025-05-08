First-round pick Armand Membou signs with Jets

The Jets have signed their first-round pick.

They announced that offensive tackle Armand Membou agreed to terms with the team on Thursday. The seventh overall pick’s four-year pact is worth over $31.9 million and the Jets have an option for a fifth season.

Membou started 30 games at right tackle for Missouri and performed well at the Scouting Combine to solidify himself as one of the top offensive line prospects in the draft.

It’s the second straight year that the Jets took a tackle in the first round and 2024’s top pick Olu Fashanu is expected to be bookend the line at left tackle with Membou on the right side.