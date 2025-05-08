 Skip navigation
Ashton Jeanty signs rookie contract

  
Published May 8, 2025 06:37 PM

The Raiders have their new running back under contract.

Via Ian Rapoport of NFL Media, former Boise State running back Ashton Jeanty has signed his rookie deal.

He’s the highest 2025 draft pick to agree to terms. As the sixth overall selection, he will receive a slotted four-year contract, worth $35.895 million. Like all first-round deals, the four years are fully guaranteed.

Jeanty was the first running back taken, and he instantly becomes the eleventh highest-paid running back in the NFL. The contract, again, was driven solely by where he was picked. Any player — at any position — would have gotten that same deal.

So we now know three things about Jeanty. One, what he’ll be making. Two, where he fits in the running back hierarchy. Three, Tom Brady wasn’t part of any evaluation process.