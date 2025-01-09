Bears announce head coach interview with Drew Petzing

The Bears have officially spoken with another candidate to be their next head coach.

Chicago announced on Thursday morning that the club has completed an interview with Arizona offensive coordinator Drew Petzing.

Petzing, 37, has been the Cardinals’ OC for the last two seasons under head coach Jonathan Gannon. Arizona improved from No. 19 in yards and No. 24 in points in 2023 to being No. 11 in yards and No. 12 in points in 2024.

A longtime Vikings assistant, Petzing came with Kevin Stefanski from Minnesota to Cleveland in 2020 to serve as Tight ends coach. He was also quarterbacks coach in 2022 before departing for Arizona.