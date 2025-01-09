 Skip navigation
Pro Football Talk
Rumor Mill
PFT Video
PFT PM
PFT Live

PFT Clips

nbc_pft_draft_240110.jpg
PFT Draft: Wild Card Weekend Show Me Something
nbc_pft_hill_250910V2.jpg
Rosenhaus claims Hill is ‘committed’ to Dolphins
nbc_pft_packerseagles_250110.jpg
Packers must ‘lean heavily’ on Jacobs vs. Eagles

Other PFT Content

Patriots 23, Bills 16: Patriots win final game and lose out on No. 1 draft pick as Jerod Mayo is fired
2025 NFL head coach and General Manager change tracker
Miami Dolphins v Philadelphia Eagles
Alec Ingold takes Tyreek Hill’s comments “with a grain of salt”
Son_of_Mine_16X9
New Year’s resolution: 99-cent novels on Amazon
Pro Football Talk
Rumor Mill
PFT Video
PFT PM
PFT Live

PFT Clips

nbc_pft_draft_240110.jpg
PFT Draft: Wild Card Weekend Show Me Something
nbc_pft_hill_250910V2.jpg
Rosenhaus claims Hill is ‘committed’ to Dolphins
nbc_pft_packerseagles_250110.jpg
Packers must ‘lean heavily’ on Jacobs vs. Eagles

Other PFT Content

Patriots 23, Bills 16: Patriots win final game and lose out on No. 1 draft pick as Jerod Mayo is fired
2025 NFL head coach and General Manager change tracker
Miami Dolphins v Philadelphia Eagles
Alec Ingold takes Tyreek Hill’s comments “with a grain of salt”
Son_of_Mine_16X9
New Year’s resolution: 99-cent novels on Amazon
Favorites
Sign up to follow your favorites on all your devices.
Sign up

Bears announce head coach interview with Drew Petzing

  
Published January 9, 2025 09:32 AM

The Bears have officially spoken with another candidate to be their next head coach.

Chicago announced on Thursday morning that the club has completed an interview with Arizona offensive coordinator Drew Petzing.

Petzing, 37, has been the Cardinals’ OC for the last two seasons under head coach Jonathan Gannon. Arizona improved from No. 19 in yards and No. 24 in points in 2023 to being No. 11 in yards and No. 12 in points in 2024.

A longtime Vikings assistant, Petzing came with Kevin Stefanski from Minnesota to Cleveland in 2020 to serve as Tight ends coach. He was also quarterbacks coach in 2022 before departing for Arizona.