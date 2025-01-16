 Skip navigation
Patriots 23, Bills 16: Patriots win final game and lose out on No. 1 draft pick as Jerod Mayo is fired
2025 NFL head coach and General Manager change tracker
Cooper Kupp uses prayer to cope with reduced role
Cooper Kupp uses prayer to cope with reduced role
Talk of Raiders hiring Ben Johnson intensifies
Talk of Raiders hiring Ben Johnson intensifies
Ravens OC Todd Monken set to interview with Jaguars Thursday, Bears Friday

  
Published January 16, 2025 06:43 AM

Ravens offensive coordinator Todd Monken will be doing double duty the next couple of days.

Monken will be preparing his unit for their trip to Buffalo for Sunday’s divisional round playoff game against the Bills while also getting into the mix for a couple of head coaching vacancies.

Adam Schefter of ESPN reports that Monken will interview with the Jaguars on Thursday and the Bears on Friday. The interviews will take place remotely, which is the case for all interviews with coaches currently employed by NFL teams at this point in the process.

These are the first interviews for Monken this year. He is in his second year running the Ravens offense and the unit has been one of the best in the league over that period, which makes it easy to understand the interest in Monken from other teams. He also has head coaching experience at Southern Miss and has been an offensive coordinator for several other college and pro teams.