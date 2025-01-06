Bears request head coaching interview with Todd Monken

The Ravens scored 208 more points than the Bears this season and Chicago would like to talk to the coach who was in charge of their offense.

Tom Pelissero of NFL Media reports that the team has requested an interview with Ravens offensive coordinator Todd Monken. He joins in limbo Cowboys head coach Mike McCarthy, Lions offensive coordinator Ben Johnson, Lions defensive coordinator Aaron Glenn, and Dolphins defensive coordinator Anthony Weaver as reported targets for interviews in Chicago.

Monken is in his second season with the Ravens and quarterback Lamar Jackson won the MVP last season before making another strong case to win one this year. Expecting anyone to have that kind of impact on Caleb Williams would be foolish, but maximizing the potential of the 2024 first overall pick will be a priority for the next Bears coach and Monken can make a strong case on that front.

The Ravens play this week so Monken will not be able to speak to any team until next week. Any interview at that point would be a remote one.