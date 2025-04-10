Deshaun Watson: I’ll be back way better than before

Browns owner Jimmy Haslam wrote off quarterback Deshaun Watson recently, but Watson isn’t writing himself off.

Haslam called the trade for Watson “a big swing and miss” after three seasons that have featured mediocre play when Watson has been healthy. He’s not healthy right now due to a torn Achilles that is likely to keep him off of the field for the entire 2025 season and the overall state of affairs has led some to wonder if Watson will ever play again.

In a video posted to his Instagram account, Watson says he does plan to get back on the field. The video shows Watson working out while he provides narration about how being in a position where his “back is against the wall” is one that sets him up for a triumphant return.

“Everyone is doubting me.” Watson said. “Everyone don’t believe in me, Everyone don’t think I can get back to where I was. But I know, and I believe the work that I put in, that I believe in myself. The peace that I’ve been channelling the last couple of months. I know, I’m gonna be way better than before.”

Watson’s issues with performance and health have been going on long enough that it would be almost impossible not to doubt his ability to be a top-flight quarterback again. In a league short on them, he’ll likely get a look from someone but it’s unclear when and where that might take place.

