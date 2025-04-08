Will Deshaun Watson ever play again?

Last week, Browns owner Jimmy Haslam admitted what everyone knew — the Deshaun Watson contract was and is a disaster. The comments came at a time when Watson remains under contract with the Browns, for two more years.

It leads to a question posed, and partially answered, in a new article from Daniel Oyefusi of ESPN.com. Will Watson ever play again?

He likely won’t play for the Browns. The 2025 season likely will be devoted to getting healthy after suffering an Achilles tendon tear, twice. If he’s healthy in 2026, he becomes an option (in theory). They’re paying him $46 million, fully guaranteed. They’ve structured the deal to delay $135 million in unallocated cap charges to future years.

Once he’s done in Cleveland, will he be done for good? Opinions, as harvested by Oyefusi, are mixed. “If released, I don’t see anyone picking him up,” an unnamed NFC executive said. “And then, down the road, the question will be, will he take low-QB money? Would he even be motivated to play at that point?”

An unnamed agent had a different take. “The league is forgiving with quarterbacks that have exhibited high-level talent,” the unnamed agent told Oyefusi. “There is a shortage of good QB play. That’s why I think a team could take a chance on him if he proves healthy. Some owners could have a problem with that because of the past, but not all.”

It’s a complicated formula that will be driven by plenty of factors. Is he healthy? Can he turn back the clock toward 2020, his most recent great season?

Will a team want the baggage he brings? How much money will he demand? Will he gladly accept a backup role, or will he expect to play?

Unless he gives the Browns a reason to wipe out the $46 million he’s due to make in 2026, Watson will have made his full $230 million. He won’t need to play again. If he wants to keep playing — and if he’s willing to assume a lower spot on a depth chart — maybe there will be an opportunity.

It’s a stunning fall for a top-12 pick who wasn’t just an offensive rookie of the year favorite but an MVP candidate when he suffered a torn ACL during the 2017 season. He made three straight Pro Bowls from 2018 through 2020. He was spectacular in 2020, with 4,823 passing yards, a completion percentage in excess of 70, and a passer rating of 112.4 for a team that won only four games.

There’s still time for Watson. He’s not even 30. He’ll hit the milestone on September 14, three days before Patrick Mahomes. A redemption story is possible.

In Cleveland, however, it seems impossible.