Former Syracuse and Ohio State QB Kyle McCord will visit the Steelers

The Steelers’ quarterback search will include getting an up-close look at Kyle McCord ahead of the 2025 NFL draft.

McCord, who started at Ohio State in 2023 and at Syracuse in 2024, will go to Pittsburgh next week, according to Adam Schefter of ESPN.

At the moment, the Steelers’ only quarterbacks are Mason Rudolph and Skylar Thompson, and Pittsburgh obviously needs more than that. Plan A is signing Aaron Rodgers, but that wouldn’t preclude them from also drafting a quarterback. If they pick one in the first round it could be Colorado’s Shedeur Sanders, who is visiting the Steelers today.

McCord could be an intriguing choice later in the draft. He led the Buckeyes to an 11-0 start in 2023, but after a loss to Michigan led to calls to replace him, he transferred down to Syracuse. Despite playing with much less talent around him in 2024, McCord had a strong season for Syracuse, throwing for 4,779 yards with 34 touchdowns and 12 interceptions, and went 10-3 as a starter. He’s not an elite NFL prospect, but he could be an interesting developmental choice for the Steelers, perhaps learning from Rodgers as a rookie.