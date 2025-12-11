 Skip navigation
Lamar Jackson returns to practice on Thursday after Wednesday rest day

  
Published December 11, 2025 01:42 PM

As expected, Lamar Jackson is back on the practice field.

According to multiple reporters on the scene, Jackson is practicing on Thursday after he wasn’t on the field for Wednesday’s session.

While Jackson has been listed with various lower-body injuries during the second half of the season, he received a rest day this week.

At this point, Jackson is expected to play Sunday’s game against the Bengals.

In 10 games this season, Jackson has completed 63.4 percent of his passes for 2,060 yards with 16 touchdowns and five interceptions. He’s also rushed for 307 yards with two TDs.