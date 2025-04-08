Report: Shedeur Sanders will visit the Steelers on Thursday

It doesn’t appear Shedeur Sanders will go No. 1 overall to the Titans, so where will he go?

Plenty of teams have interest in the University of Colorado quarterback.

Sanders, who has visited the Giants and Browns, will take a top-30 visit to Pittsburgh on Thursday, Gerry Dulac of the Pittsburgh Post-Gazette reports.

The Steelers, who draft 21st, did not meet with Sanders at the Scouting Combine, and General Manager Omar Khan, coach Mike Tomlin and offensive coordinator Arthur Smith did not attend Colorado’s Pro Day on Friday.

Sanders drew plenty of interest from scouts at his Pro Day. Eric Galko, director of football operations for the Shrine Bowl, had Sanders completing 58 of 63 passes during the workout with three of the incompletions drops by his receivers.

In three seasons at Jackson State, including a redshirt season he didn’t throw a pass, Sanders passed for 6,976 yards, 70 touchdowns and 14 interceptions. The Tigers were 23-3. Colorado went 13-11 the past two seasons as Sanders completed 71.8 percent of his passes for 7,364 yards, 64 touchdowns and 13 interceptions.

The Titans canceled their private workout with Sanders, presumably because they have settled on University of Miami quarterback Cam Ward.