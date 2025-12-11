Cam Newton: “A slap in my face” that the Colts didn’t call

The Colts stunned the football-following world with their phone call to 44-year-old Philip Rivers. Cam Newton, who is eight years younger than Rivers, wonders why he didn’t hear from Indy.

On his 4th & 1 podcast, Newton called the Colts’ failure to contact him “a slap in my face.”

Newton last played in the NFL in 2021, finishing the season with the Panthers. Rivers last played in 2020.

At one level, Newton has a point. If the Colts were willing to dust off a literal grandfather in an effort to salvage the season, why not at least reach out to see whether Newton would be interested in trying out? (The Colts tried out Seth Henigan, an undrafted free agent in 2025, along with Rivers.)

Indeed, Newton has never retired. He never signed a one-day contract with the Panthers, ceremonial or otherwise.

“I did not,” Newton said, “and will not, because of an opportunity like this.”

At another level, it appears that Rivers became the Colts’ intended emergency option after Anthony Richardson landed on injured reserve and the Colts didn’t trade for a veteran backup to Daniel Jones. Given Rivers’s knowledge of the offense and his extended history with head coach Shane Steichen, it made sense for the Colts to tell Rivers to stay ready for a potential bat signal, in the event Jones suffered a season-ending injury.

Still, some would say Newton is far closer to Batman than Rivers. Unless Rivers rips it up right away, it will be fair to wonder if someone else (like Newton) would have been a better choice.