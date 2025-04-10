Trevor Lawrence excited about the energy in the Jaguars’ facility with new coaching staff

Jaguars quarterback Trevor Lawrence is heading into his fifth NFL season, with his third coaching staff. He thinks his career is ready for a new beginning.

Lawrence, who played one year for Urban Meyer and three for Doug Pederson, said he and his teammates can feel a new energy with new head coach Liam Coen and his staff.

“It feels great, just the energy in the building,” Lawrence said. “I’ve been here a lot just because of rehab and trying to get my shoulder healthy, so I’ve been around this offseason a lot more than maybe even typically. Just to have all the guys back in the building, bring some energy, some juice, I know from a players’ standpoint, everybody’s excited, everybody in the locker room is pumped to be back. And the coaching side, you can feel the energy and excitement. Those guys are up here working all offseason trying to get everything ready, so they’re champing at the bit by the time we get in because they get to actually do what they love and coach and have the players around. I think there’s a good balance of everybody’s excited, optimistic and a lot of energy.”

Lawrence said he thinks he can thrive in Coen’s offense.

“I really believe in it, I believe in the process. Obviously it’s early, but as far as what the main priorities are going to be for us, how they see the game, our offense, what we want to build it around, all those things, I’m in alignment with,” Lawrence said.

Lawrence entered the NFL as one of the most hyped quarterback prospects ever, and he has already signed a lucrative second contract, but his accomplishments through four seasons don’t justify the hype and the contract. Coen’s job is to turn that positive energy into a winning team with Lawrence at the helm.