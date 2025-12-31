 Skip navigation
nbc_pft_maxxcrosby_251231.jpg
Unpacking Crosby’s status with Raiders
nbc_pft_jerryjones_251231.jpg
Jones plans to speak with Pickens about contract
nbc_pft_shoughintv_251231.jpg
Shough breaks down his growth with Saints

NFL: Buffalo Bills at Cleveland Browns
Josh Allen said he “tweaked my foot a little bit” late in first half
USFL Conference Championship: Michigan Panthers v Birmingham Stallions
Skip Holtz steps away from UFL’s Birmingham Stallions
NFL: Green Bay Packers at Denver Broncos
Packers-Broncos scuffle 30 minutes before kickoff
Playoff seeding is expected to change when NFL expands to 18 games

  
Published December 31, 2025 11:23 AM

Another year, another Week 18 game in which the winner will become the No. 1 seed and the loser will hit the road as a wild card against a team with a lesser record.

In the aftermath of last year’s battle between the 14-2 Vikings and 14-2 Lions, Detroit proposed (at the urging of the league) that the teams be seeded regardless of division championship. No more home game for the best of four bad teams who are assigned to a given division.

The proposal never made it to a vote, because it would have failed. But it’s widely believed the Commissioner wants it. And it’s widely believed he’ll keep pushing for it.

It’s also believed in some key circles that it will happen when the season expands to 18 games.

The timeline for the inevitable addition of another regular-season game isn’t known. But it’s coming, by 2031 at the latest — unless the NFL Players Association successfully staves it off.

For now, the current seeding could result in, for example, the 13-4 Seahawks visiting the 8-9 Panthers in the wild-card round. Yes, despite the five-game difference, the Seahawks would have to return to Carolina, where they won only three days ago, 27-10.

In the AFC, the Ravens (at 9-8, if they win on Sunday night) could be hosting a 12-5 team the following weekend.

Right, wrong, or otherwise, it’s moving in that direction. In time. And while it will create important questions about scheduling equity (really, why play two games against each division rival?), the easy answer is it doesn’t matter.

The man whose signature is on every football wants it. Eventually, he’ll likely get it.