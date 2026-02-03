49ers expect to give up home game to play internationally

The 49ers are giving up a home game to play internationally in 2026, team owner Jed York said.

In an interview with Imagen Sports, York said the 49ers will play one of their nine home games outside the U.S., with Mexico his preferred destination.

“We always have communication with the league,” York said, via David Bonilla of 49erswebzone.com. “For us, Mexico is one of our markets. We will most likely give up a home game this season to play abroad, and Mexico is always number one on my list.”

The NFL announced a Mexico City game in December is planned along with the three in London and one each in Paris, Madrid, Rio de Janeiro, Melbourne and Munich. The Saints are the hosts of the Paris game.

Cowboys owner Jerry Jones recently campaigned for his team to play a game in Mexico City. The Cowboys have played only one international game, which was a win over the Jaguars in 2014. The NFL introduced new rules in 2022 requiring every team to participate in an international game at least once every eight years.

The Cowboys have not fulfilled the requirement, and they have never given up a home game.

The Cowboys host the 49ers in 2026.