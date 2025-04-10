Cam Jordan: Saints push for the NFC South title is “definitely attainable”

The Saints have a new head coach after missing the playoffs for the last four seasons, but that’s not enough for defensive end Cam Jordan to think of this year as a reset for the franchise.

During an appearance on NFL Network, Jordan noted that the team dealt with a slew of injuries during the 2024 season. Quarterback Derek Carr was among those to miss significant time and Jordan said he “can tell you where a healthy Saints state of mind will be” if the team has Carr in the lineup on a regular basis.

“There’s a place where we can still be happy. Hype is Chicago, but we could be happy,” Jordan said. “Let’s be real. The Bucs have won the division the last three or four years. So until you knock off the king of the hill, that’s what you’re doing, you’re climbing a hill. But let’s just not say they’re running away with it. . . . They clearly won the NFC South last year, 10-7. The year before that, 9-8. The year before that, 8-9. Come on! It’s definitely attainable to go after.”

Ruling out a run at a division title in April would be unusual and Jordan’s right about how tight the division has been in recent years, but it will take some on-field results to get a lot of others to buy into the notion that the NFC South can run through New Orleans this season.