 Skip navigation
Pro Football Talk
Rumor Mill
PFT Video
PFT PM
PFT Live

PFT Clips

nbc_pft_saintspanthers_241104.jpg
Olave carted off after suffering concussion
nbc_pft_patsvstitans_241104.jpg
Maye impresses despite Patriots’ loss to Titans
nbc_pft_dalvsatl_241104.jpg
Is the Cowboys’ season already over?

Other PFT Content

Chicago Bears v Arizona Cardinals
Cardinals thump Bears 29-9, run winning streak to three games
NFL: OCT 27 Eagles at Bengals
Eagles: Jalen Hurts contract doesn’t prevent him from golfing
New York Jets v San Francisco 49ers
“Sell the team” chant erupts at MetLife Stadium
Pro Football Talk
Rumor Mill
PFT Video
PFT PM
PFT Live

PFT Clips

nbc_pft_saintspanthers_241104.jpg
Olave carted off after suffering concussion
nbc_pft_patsvstitans_241104.jpg
Maye impresses despite Patriots’ loss to Titans
nbc_pft_dalvsatl_241104.jpg
Is the Cowboys’ season already over?

Other PFT Content

Chicago Bears v Arizona Cardinals
Cardinals thump Bears 29-9, run winning streak to three games
NFL: OCT 27 Eagles at Bengals
Eagles: Jalen Hurts contract doesn’t prevent him from golfing
New York Jets v San Francisco 49ers
“Sell the team” chant erupts at MetLife Stadium
Favorites
Sign up to follow your favorites on all your devices.
Sign up

Saints fire Dennis Allen

  
Published November 4, 2024 10:08 AM

After losing seven consecutive games, the Saints have elected to make a major change.

New Orleans has fired head coach Dennis Allen, according to multiple reports.

The Saints began the season with big wins over the Panthers and Cowboys. But since then, things have fallen apart for the NFC South squad. Though Derek Carr returned from his oblique injury on Sunday, the team lost to the Panthers on the road.

That was apparently enough for team owner Gayle Benson to make a change.

Allen was hired in 2022 following Sean Payton’s resignation. He had been the Saints defensive coordinator since 2015. New Orleans went 7-10 in Allen’s first season before finishing 9-8 in 2023. Allen ends his tenure with the Saints with an 18-25 record.

This is the second time Allen has been fired from a head coaching job midseason, as the Raiders fired him after he began the 2014 season 0-4 following a pair of 4-12 finishes in 2012 and 2013.

The Saints will host the Falcons in Week 10.