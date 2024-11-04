Saints fire Dennis Allen

After losing seven consecutive games, the Saints have elected to make a major change.

New Orleans has fired head coach Dennis Allen, according to multiple reports.

The Saints began the season with big wins over the Panthers and Cowboys. But since then, things have fallen apart for the NFC South squad. Though Derek Carr returned from his oblique injury on Sunday, the team lost to the Panthers on the road.

That was apparently enough for team owner Gayle Benson to make a change.

Allen was hired in 2022 following Sean Payton’s resignation. He had been the Saints defensive coordinator since 2015. New Orleans went 7-10 in Allen’s first season before finishing 9-8 in 2023. Allen ends his tenure with the Saints with an 18-25 record.

This is the second time Allen has been fired from a head coaching job midseason, as the Raiders fired him after he began the 2014 season 0-4 following a pair of 4-12 finishes in 2012 and 2013.

The Saints will host the Falcons in Week 10.