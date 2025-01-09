 Skip navigation
Patriots 23, Bills 16: Patriots win final game and lose out on No. 1 draft pick as Jerod Mayo is fired
2025 NFL head coach and General Manager change tracker
Miami Dolphins v Philadelphia Eagles
Alec Ingold takes Tyreek Hill’s comments “with a grain of salt”
Son_of_Mine_16X9
New Year’s resolution: 99-cent novels on Amazon
Bears, Saints request interviews with Kliff Kingsbury

  
Published January 9, 2025 07:19 AM

Bears quarterback Caleb Williams played for Kliff Kingsbury while at USC and it appears there’s a chance the two men could work together again in the NFL.

The Bears aren’t the only team reportedly showing interest in speaking with the offensive coordinator of the Commanders, however. NFL reporter Josina Anderson had the initial report that the Bears and Saints have both requested interviews with Kingsbury.

Kingsbury is in his first year with Washington and his work with likely offensive rookie of the year Jayden Daniels has moved him into consideration for a return to a head coaching position in the NFL.

Kingsbury was the head coach in Arizona from 2019-2022 and went 28-37-1 while making one playoff appearance. He spent 2023 as a senior offensive analyst at USC, which connects him to Williams although it remains to be seen how much that might help his chances of landing the job in Chicago.