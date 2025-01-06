Bears request to interview Brian Flores, Arthur Smith

The Bears have requested to interview Vikings defensive coordinator Brian Flores and Steelers offensive coordinator Arthur Smith for their vacant head coaching position, Adam Schefter of ESPN reports.

They join Lions defensive coordinator Aaron Glenn, Lions offensive coordinator Ben Johnson, Giants offensive coordinator Mike Kafka, Cardinals offensive coordinator Drew Petzing and Dolphins defensive coordinator Anthony Weaver on the list of coaches the team would like to interview.

The Bears fired Matt Eberflus on Nov. 29 after a 4-8 start. He went 14-32 in his two-plus seasons in Chicago.

The Jets also have requested to interview Flores and Smith.

Flores was 24-25 in three seasons as the head coach of the Dolphins and later sued the league and multiple teams for discrimination. He moved on to coach the Steelers linebackers in 2022 and joined Kevin O’Connell’s staff in Minnesota in 2023. He spent over a decade working for the Patriots before being hired in Miami in 2019.

Smith was the head coach of the Falcons from 2021-23 and went 21-30 during his run in Atlanta. His first season with the Steelers will continue with a wild-card game in Baltimore this week.

