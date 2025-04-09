Puka Nacua jokes about playing overseas basketball after retiring

Rams receiver Puka Nacua recently said he plans to retire from pro football at the age of 30. He more recently discussed his post-football plans.

With all due respect to the agro-bots who want this to become a thing, it sure looks and sounds like Puka was joking when he unveiled his next chapter, while appearing on Julian Edelman’s Games With Names podcast.

“I wanna go play overseas basketball,” Nacua said. “Like, I’m sure I could go to another country that only 25 percent of the world’s ever heard [of] before, get ownership in the team and I’m gonna get 25 shots up a night. I’m gonna be the coach. I’m gonna sub my own minutes in, and then I’m gonna make sure that we’re getting ticket sales at the end of it, like trying to work some actual business.”

Click the link and watch for yourself. He’s kidding about playing overseas basketball.

Puka doesn’t seem to be kidding about retiring at 30. Whether he feels the same way as his 30th birthday approaches remains to be seen.