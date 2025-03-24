Puka Nacua says he’ll retire at age 30

Rams wide receiver Puka Nacua does not want a long NFL career.

Nacua, who will turn 24 in May, said on the Join The Lobby podcast that he will retire when he’s 30.

“I know I want to retire at the age of 30,” Nacua said, via USA Today. “I’m 23 right now, I’m going into Year 3 – it wouldn’t even be 10 years. It’d be maybe seven or eight. I think of Aaron Donald, to go out at the top, I think it would be super cool. But also, I want to have a big family. I want to have at least a starting five. I came from a big family so I need five boys, for sure. But also, like, I want to be able to be a part of their lives and be as active as I can with them. The injuries are something you can’t control [as] part of the game, so you never know. Hopefully, the rest of the career can go healthy, but you have shoulder surgery, you have knee surgery, you have ankle. By the time my kids could be 18, I could be barely walking if you play the game and sustain all the injuries and stuff like that, but I want to retire early.”

A 2023 fifth-round pick of the Rams, Nacua is going into his third NFL season. He’ll be 30 in his ninth NFL season. That would give him an even shorter career than Donald, who retired after 10 NFL seasons. Nacua has plenty of time to change his mind, but for now he doesn’t think he’ll be around long.