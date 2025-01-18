 Skip navigation
Saints complete interview with Bills offensive coordinator Joe Brady

  
Published January 17, 2025 09:11 PM

The Saints completed a virtual interview with Bills offensive coordinator Joe Brady for their head coaching position, the team announced Friday night.

The Saints also interviewed interim coach Darren Rizzi on Friday.

Brady, 35, is in his third season with the Bills. He was the quarterbacks coach until stepping into the interim coordinator job in 2023.

He got his start in the NFL with the Saints, serving as an offensive assistant under former head coach Sean Payton in 2017-18.

The Saints also have completed interviews with Lions defensive coordinator Aaron Glenn, Giants offensive coordinator Mike Kafka and Dolphins defensive coordinator Anthony Weaver.

They have scheduled an interview with Commanders offensive coordinator Kliff Kingsbury and have requested Eagles offensive coordinator Kellen Moore.