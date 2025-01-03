 Skip navigation
Jeff Ulbrich expects to interview for Jets head coaching job next week

  
Published January 3, 2025 02:35 PM

The Jets have started their head coaching search with a couple of candidates who are currently unemployed by NFL teams and they can add more names to the list when currently employed coaches are free to talk to them after the end of the season on Sunday.

We’ll have to wait to hear most of those names, but it looks like their interim head coach will be one of the candidates to meet with the team. Jeff Ulbrich told reporters on Friday that he expects to interview with the Jets next week.

Ulbrich took over after Robert Saleh was fired five games into the season. The Jets have gone 2-9 since that move and they have played sloppy football in all phases of the game, so it seems likely that any interview for the permanent job will be a formality before moving on to their favored candidates.

Former Commanders and Panthers coach Ron Rivera interviewed with the team on Thursday and former Titans coach Mike Vrabel was set to meet with the Jets Friday.