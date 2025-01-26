 Skip navigation
Jets announce Darren Mougey as their General Manager

  
Published January 25, 2025 08:28 PM

The Jets officially have a new General Manager.

The team announced that they have agreed to terms with Darren Mougey on a contract to become the team’s G.M. The move comes days after Aaron Glenn was hired as their new head coach and both men will meet the media at a Monday press conference.

“Darren is a trusted NFL executive who has experience working with an impressive collection of football leaders,” Jets chairman Woody Johnson said in a statement. “He is a proven talent evaluator who impressed us with his vision for this team. His partnership with Coach Glenn will revitalize this organization. I am proud of the thorough search we undertook and that it led us to the two best individuals to lead our football team going forward.”

Mougey spent the last 12 years working for the Broncos and was their assistant G.M. for the last three seasons. He’ll jump into draft preparations with the Senior Bowl coming up next week.