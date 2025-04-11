 Skip navigation
nbc_pft_joeflaccobrowns_250411.jpg
Flacco returns to the Browns on a one-year deal
nbc_pft_hill_250411.jpg
NFL reportedly seeks 911 audio from Hill incident
nbc_pft_lastplaceteams_250411.jpg
Last-place NFL teams that can transform in 2025

Vrbo Fiesta Bowl - Penn State v Boise State
Ashton Jeanty, Will Campbell, Jaxson Dart part of big group visiting Raiders Wednesday
NFL: JAN 04 Bengals at Steelers
NFL Top 100 2025 free agents: Tee Higgins gets tagged; Sam Darnold does not
Pittsburgh Steelers v Atlanta Falcons
Dolphins, James Daniels agree to terms
nbc_pft_joeflaccobrowns_250411.jpg
Flacco returns to the Browns on a one-year deal
nbc_pft_hill_250411.jpg
NFL reportedly seeks 911 audio from Hill incident
nbc_pft_lastplaceteams_250411.jpg
Last-place NFL teams that can transform in 2025

Vrbo Fiesta Bowl - Penn State v Boise State
Ashton Jeanty, Will Campbell, Jaxson Dart part of big group visiting Raiders Wednesday
NFL: JAN 04 Bengals at Steelers
NFL Top 100 2025 free agents: Tee Higgins gets tagged; Sam Darnold does not
Pittsburgh Steelers v Atlanta Falcons
Dolphins, James Daniels agree to terms
Patrick Peterson plans to retire as a Cardinal on Monday

  
Published April 11, 2025 06:19 PM

Patrick Peterson is officially calling it a career, and going back to where it started to announce his retirement.

Peterson will retire as a Cardinal on Monday in Arizona, according to Adam Schefter of ESPN.

The 34-year-old Peterson was drafted by the Cardinals with the fifth overall pick in 2011 and played his first 10 seasons with the Cardinals. He was a Pro Bowler in each of his first eight seasons and a member of the NFL’s 2010s All-Decade team.

In 2021, Peterson left to sign a free-agent contract with the Vikings, and he played in Minnesota for two seasons. He played for the Steelers in 2023 and didn’t play at all in 2024, so his retirement comes as no surprise.

Peterson was one of the best defensive players of his generation and will be a strong candidate for the Pro Football Hall of Fame when he becomes eligible for the Class of 2029.