Patrick Peterson plans to retire as a Cardinal on Monday

Patrick Peterson is officially calling it a career, and going back to where it started to announce his retirement.

Peterson will retire as a Cardinal on Monday in Arizona, according to Adam Schefter of ESPN.

The 34-year-old Peterson was drafted by the Cardinals with the fifth overall pick in 2011 and played his first 10 seasons with the Cardinals. He was a Pro Bowler in each of his first eight seasons and a member of the NFL’s 2010s All-Decade team.

In 2021, Peterson left to sign a free-agent contract with the Vikings, and he played in Minnesota for two seasons. He played for the Steelers in 2023 and didn’t play at all in 2024, so his retirement comes as no surprise.

Peterson was one of the best defensive players of his generation and will be a strong candidate for the Pro Football Hall of Fame when he becomes eligible for the Class of 2029.