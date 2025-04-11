Derek Carr injury opens door for Saints to take Shedeur Sanders at No. 9

The unexpected news that Saints quarterback Derek Carr has a shoulder injury makes it even more likely that the Saints will take a serious look at Colorado quarterback Shedeur Sanders when New Orleans is on the clock with the ninth overall pick in the draft.

ESPN’s Louis Riddick — who recently said he believes Sanders hopes the teams holding the top three picks in the draft won’t pick him — tweeted this: “That 9th pick gonna be all kinds of interesting.” Colorado coach Deion Sanders (Shedeur’s father) retweeted Riddick’s message, with the two eyeballs emoji.

It’s an accurate description of the situation. And it puts the team that holds the eighth overall pick in a position that is even more interesting.

And that team just happens to be one of the Saints’ division rivals, the Carolina Panthers.

Any team that wants Sanders now knows it must jump the Saints, like the Chiefs did in 2017 when the sprang up to get quarterback Patrick Mahomes at No. 10 before the Saints could take him at No. 11.

That could compel the Saints to move up to No. 7, with the Jets. Or even to No. 6, with the Raiders. Or maybe to No. 5, with the Jaguars.

Regardless, the ninth pick will indeed be “all kinds of interesting.” Earlier picks could end up being a lot more interesting, too.