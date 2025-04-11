Drew Lock agrees to return to Seahawks

Drew Lock is headed back to the Pacific Northwest.

Per Tom Pelissero of NFL Media, Lock has agreed to terms on a contract with the Seahawks.

Lock, 28, previously spent two seasons with Seattle. He was a part of the Russell Wilson trade in 2022, heading to the Seahawks after playing his first three seasons with the Broncos.

While he did not play in a game in 2022, he made four appearances with two starts in 2023. He completed 63.2 percent of his throws that year for 543 yards with three touchdowns and three interceptions — highlighted by a 20-17 comeback victory over the Eagles on a Monday night in December.

Lock spent 2024 with the Giants, appearing in eight games with five starts. He finished the season having completed 59.1 percent of his passes for 1,071 yards with six touchdowns and five picks.

The Broncos selected Lock in the second round of the 2019 draft and he started 21 games for the club before being traded to Seattle.

Now back with the Seahawks, Lock is set to back up Sam Darnold in 2025.