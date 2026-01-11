Josh Allen hits Dalton Kincaid as Bills re-take lead in fourth quarter

The Bills are back on top in a back-and-forth battle in Jacksonville.

Josh Allen hit Dalton Kincaid for a 15-yard touchdown pass that gave the Bills a 20-17 lead midway through the fourth quarter.

It’s been a great weekend of wild card playoff action, with every game having fourth-quarter lead changes. The Bills and Jaguars have already traded the lead twice in the fourth quarter today.

The Bills did have some bad news before the touchdown, as receiver Gabe Davis took a hard hit to his left leg and had to be helped off the field. Davis was carted to the locker room with a left knee injury. Davis suffered a season-ending left knee injury in Jacksonville last season, and it appeared that he may have done so again.

Now it’s time for Trevor Lawrence and the Jaguars to take their shot at another fourth-quarter lead change.