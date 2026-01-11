Rico Dowdle: I want to be a guy who gets the bulk of the carries

The Panthers are feeling excited about what they can do in 2026 after returning to the playoffs this season, but running back Rico Dowdle may not be back for another year in Charlotte.

Dowdle signed a one-year deal with the Panthers as a free agent in the offseason and opened the year behind Chuba Hubbard in the backfield pecking order. He put up 473 yards from scrimmage when Hubbard missed time with an injury in October, but saw his usage fluctuate over the rest of the season. In Saturday’s loss to the Rams, Dowdle had five carries for nine yards while Hubbard had 13 carries for 46 yards and two touchdowns.

On Sunday, Dowdle said that his projected role is going to be a significant consideration when it comes to where he plays next season.

“That definitely is a factor,’' Dowdle said, via David Newton of ESPN.com. “There’s options for me. I just want to be a guy who can go out there and just get the bulk.”

Dowdle finished the season with 236 carries for 1,076 yards and six touchdowns. It was his second straight 1,000-yard season and it sounds like he may be going for three in a row for three different teams.