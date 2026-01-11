 Skip navigation
Which road teams deserve to be favored?
Show me something Wild Card: Herbert, Tomlin
Why Eagles offense struggled this season

Big Shield and all other ebooks will stay at 99 cents for 2026
Josh Allen said he “tweaked my foot a little bit” late in first half
Skip Holtz steps away from UFL’s Birmingham Stallions
Rico Dowdle: I want to be a guy who gets the bulk of the carries

  
Published January 11, 2026 03:31 PM

The Panthers are feeling excited about what they can do in 2026 after returning to the playoffs this season, but running back Rico Dowdle may not be back for another year in Charlotte.

Dowdle signed a one-year deal with the Panthers as a free agent in the offseason and opened the year behind Chuba Hubbard in the backfield pecking order. He put up 473 yards from scrimmage when Hubbard missed time with an injury in October, but saw his usage fluctuate over the rest of the season. In Saturday’s loss to the Rams, Dowdle had five carries for nine yards while Hubbard had 13 carries for 46 yards and two touchdowns.

On Sunday, Dowdle said that his projected role is going to be a significant consideration when it comes to where he plays next season.

“That definitely is a factor,’' Dowdle said, via David Newton of ESPN.com. “There’s options for me. I just want to be a guy who can go out there and just get the bulk.”

Dowdle finished the season with 236 carries for 1,076 yards and six touchdowns. It was his second straight 1,000-yard season and it sounds like he may be going for three in a row for three different teams.