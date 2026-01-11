 Skip navigation
Which road teams deserve to be favored?
Show me something Wild Card: Herbert, Tomlin
Why Eagles offense struggled this season

Parker Washington TD catch gives Jaguars fourth-quarter lead over Bills

  
Published January 11, 2026 03:20 PM

Wild card weekend continues to be wild.

Every game so far this weekend has had at least one fourth-quarter lead change, with the latest coming when Jaguars wide receiver Parker Washington caught a touchdown pass from Trevor Lawrence to give the Jaguars a 17-13 lead over the Bills.

Bills safety Jordan Poyer has been ruled out for the rest of the game with an injury, and the Jaguars have been picking on his replacement, rookie Jordan Hancock.

Now it’s time for Bills quarterback Josh Allen to show what he can do, as the Bills attempt a fourth-quarter comeback of their own.