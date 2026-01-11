Panthers LT Ikem Ekwonu ruptured the patellar tendon in his right knee

Panthers left tackle Ikem Ekwonu played only eight snaps in Saturday’s wild-card playoff loss to the Rams. He could miss more time to start the 2026 season.

Ekwonu underwent an MRI on his right knee on Sunday, and it showed a ruptured patellar tendon, Adam Schefter of ESPN reports.

The injury will require surgery, and it threatens his availability for regular-season games next season.

Head coach Dave Canales called the injury “significant” in his postgame news conference.

Veteran Yosh Nijman replaced Ekwonu.

Ekwonu missed the game against the Buccaneers on Dec. 21 with a knee issue. He missed the season opener while recovering from a preseason appendectomy.

The Panthers exercised the fifth-year option on Ekwonu’s contract for the 2026 season.