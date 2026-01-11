Lane Johnson out, Trent Williams active in Philadelphia

The Eagles and 49ers both had a starting offensive tackle listed as questionable for Sunday’s game in Philadelphia, but only one of them will be on the field.

Eagles right tackle Lane Johnson will miss his eighth straight game with a foot injury. Johnson was a limited participant in practice all week, but will have to hope the Eagles advance in order to have a chance of playing again this season. Fred Jackson is expected to start in his place.

49ers left tackle Trent Williams did not play in Week 18 due to a hamstring injury, but he will be back in the lineup on Sunday. Linebacker Luke Gifford (quad), wide receiver Ricky Pearsall (knee, ankle), and linebacker Dee Winters (ankle) are inactive after joining Williams in the questionable category.

Defensive tackle Kevin Givens, wide receiver Jordan Watkins, cornerback Chase Lucas, and running back Isaac Guerendo are the other 49er inactives.

Edge rusher Joshua Uche, quarterback Sam Howell, cornerback Jakorian Bennett, running back A.J. Dillon, offensive lineman Brett Toth, and defensive lineman Ty Robinson join Johnson as inactives for the Eagles.