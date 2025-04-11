More details emerge regarding allegation against Isaiah Bond

More details have emerged regarding the sexual assault allegation against former Texas receiver and 2025 draft prospect Isaiah Bond.

Ben Sawyers of WFAA.com has obtained an affidavit from the alleged victim. She claims that Bond sent her a direct message on Instagram. She said they began texting. Per the report, “The affidavit says their text conversations then turned to mutual discussions of having sex and engaging in one act in particular, which the victim said she would consider.”

She said they met on February 4 and began a consensual sexual encounter. Bond allegedly “brought up the notion of the act they’d previously discussed in their text exchanges.” She allegedly said she “was not comfortable trying it.” Per the affidavit, she claims that Bond “began engaging in that act anyway.”

From the report, “The document says that the woman asked that Bond stop while physically pushing him away from her and telling him she was in pain, but that Bond continued the act while using his body weight against her and covering her mouth.”

After the encounter ended, Bond allegedly said, “Alcohol makes me do things.” He also asked her to sign a non-disclosure agreement. She refused.

She claims he later offered payment, via text message.

The initial police meeting on February 6 resulted in the alleged victim engaging in a “pretextual interview” with Bond, during which she asked him for an apology via text. During the text exchange, he did.

Bond has denied the allegations, calling them “patently false.”

The impact of the situation on Bond’s draft status remains to be seen. His more immediate problem isn’t the threat to his employment but the threat to his liberty.