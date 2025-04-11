Derek Carr injury raises possibility of Aaron Rodgers to the Saints

The Aaron Rodgers waiting game just got a little more interesting.

With Saints quarterback Derek Carr reportedly suffering from a shoulder injury that could impact his availability for 2025, the Saints suddenly need a quarterback. And Aaron Rodgers is the best available free agent.

Expect to see a report, sooner than later, that the Saints have reached out. Whether it goes anywhere remains to be seen. However, New Orleans becomes another option for Rodgers.

The situation further underscores the reality that more opportunities could arise, in time. Players get injured. The right injury at the right time (which, for the player who gets injured, would be neither) opens a possible door for Rodgers.

So it’s the Steelers or maybe the Vikings or maybe the Saints or maybe he keeps on waiting to see if a starting quarterback with a clear-cut contender suffers a season-ending injury.